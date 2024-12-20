Fifth Circuit Issues Splintered En Banc Decision On Citizen Suit Standing

On December 11, 2024, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued an en banc opinion in Env't Tex. Citizen Lobby, Inc. v. ExxonMobil Corp., No. 17-20545.

On December 11, 2024, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued an en banc opinion in Env't Tex. Citizen Lobby, Inc. v. ExxonMobil Corp., No. 17-20545. The petition for rehearing requested en banc review of a split Fifth Circuit panel decision that upheld a penalty award for air emissions events and Title V deviations at a petrochemical complex.

The Court splintered with nine judges joining a one-paragraph per curiam opinion, which affirmed the district court's March 2, 2021 judgment imposing a $14.25 million penalty. The per curiam opinion did not contain any substantive reasoning but instead affirmed because "had we known that it would take a year and a half after en banc oral argument to issue an opinion, we would not have granted en banc rehearing." Eight judges dissented and would hold that plaintiffs failed to support Article III standing with proof that their injuries were fairly traceable to the respondent's permit violations and would disavow prior circuit precedent on the "economic benefit" component of the penalty. In addition to the per curiam opinion, six judges wrote separate opinions.

The Court's splintered decision and lack of majority rationale leave citizen-suit standing unclear in the Fifth Circuit. Because the previous panel decisions on standing have been vacated, barring further review of this decision, circuit law remains unsettled and the Court will need to address similar standing issues in a future case.

Chief Judge Elrod concurred separately to note that she would have reinstated the panel majority opinion, which affirmed the district court's 2021 opinion.

Judge Davis concurred, joined by judges Stewart, Southwick, Haynes, Graves, Higginson, and Douglas. These judges would have affirmed the district court's 2017 judgment, imposing a $19.95 million penalty had they reached the merits. The concurrence rejected the position that civil penalties should be analyzed retrospectively, as in cases seeking past damages, and determined that the standing analysis for civil penalties is prospective, as in suits seeking injunctive relief.

The concurring opinion also advanced the new view that for purposes of standing in a Clean Air Act ("CAA") citizen suit, a "claim" is defined as at least two violations of an emission standard or limitation. The concurrence rejected arguments that Plaintiffs must submit proof of injury on each day of a past violation and instead held that ongoing or future injuries are sufficient for purposes of Article III standing. As to traceability, the concurrence relied on and found no error in the district court's application of the Cedar Point factors. The concurrence determined that the civil penalties would redress ongoing or future harm to Plaintiffs due to violations from the time the complaint was filed and thereafter. Finally, the concurrence rejected arguments relating to the penalty imposed.

Judge Ho wrote in support of dismissing rehearing en banc as improvidently granted. He noted that, had he been on the three-judge panel, he would have voted to vacate and remand for an opportunity for the defendant to rebut what he characterized as the presumption of traceability established in Cedar Point. He noted that no precedential decision results from this case and that the issues presented in this en banc proceeding can be addressed de novo in a future proceeding by a three-judge panel.

Judge Jones dissented, joined by Judges Smith, Richman, Willett, Duncan, Engelhardt, Oldham, and Wilson. The first part of the dissent (which Judge Richman did not join) stated that the district court's 2021 judgment has been reinstated and that "[p]arties may not rely on the three previous appellate opinions in this case." The second part of the dissent addressed the merits. The dissent argued that Plaintiffs were required to trace each violation for which they sought a penalty to an injury in fact, and that the evidence offered at trial supports standing for only a handful of violations. It also rejected the theory of "prospective standing," which Judge Davis's opinion adopted, and it argued that the Cedar Point formulation of traceability is inapplicable in CAA actions. Additionally, the dissent argued that the economic benefit of noncompliance factor in calculating penalties should not be interpreted to penalize companies for making improvements to their pollution control equipment.

Judge Richman's dissent and Judge Oldham's dissent, which was joined by judges Jones, Smith, Willett, Duncan, Engelhardt, and Wilson, largely focus on the procedural issues surrounding the Court's splintered decision.

