United States:
Prosecution Pointer 218
03 April 2020
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
The USPTO launches the Expanding Innovation Hub, a new online platform
available on the USPTO website that provides resources for
inventors and practitioners to encourage greater participation in
the patent system.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
