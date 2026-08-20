IPR And PGR Statistics For Final Written Decisions Issued In June And July 2026

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From June to July 2026, the PTAB cancelled 638 (54.67%) instituted claims across 72 IPR and PGR Final Written Decisions, including decisions issued following remand from the Federal Circuit. After review, 529 (45.33%) instituted claims survived.
For comparison, the cumulative average cancellation rate of instituted claims in IPR, CBM, and PGR Final Written Decisions is about 74%.
On a per-case basis, no instituted or substitute claims survived in 34 (47.22%) decisions, all instituted claims survived in 24 (33.33%) decisions, and a mixed outcome occurred in 14 (19.44%) decisions. A mixed outcome occurs where at least one instituted or substitute claim remains patentable, and at least one is cancelled, in a Final Written Decision.
Through July 31, 2026, the PTAB has cumulatively granted 703 (15.56%) proposed substitute claims in motions to amend while denying 3,815 (84.44%) proposed substitute claims in IPRs.
The overall cumulative instituted claim survival rate in IPRs, CBMs, and PGRs through July 31, 2026, broken down by technology center, is as follows:
The cumulative number of Final Written Decisions through July 31, 2026, separated by technology center, is as follows:
Additional cumulative statistics on the Board’s IPR, CBM, and PGR decisions, updated through July 31, 2026, are available here on the At the PTAB blog.
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