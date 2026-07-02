ARTICLE
2 July 2026

Janssen Files BPCIA Complaint Against Alvotech Related To Golimumab Biosimilar

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
Janssen Biotech has initiated patent infringement litigation against Alvotech in the Eastern District of Virginia, asserting 14 patents related to manufacturing processes for proposed golimumab biosimilars AVT05 SC and AVT05 IV. The complaint seeks to delay FDA approval until patent expiration and requests injunctive relief to prevent commercialization by Alvotech and its partner Teva Pharmaceuticals.
United States Intellectual Property
Gabriella Montes and Wendy Leben
Gabriella Montes’s articles from Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives and HR
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Healthcare industries

On June 19, 2026, Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Janssen Sciences Ireland UC (collectively, “Janssen”) filed a BPCIA Complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against Alvotech hf. and Alvotech USA Inc. (collectively, “Alvotech”) for patent infringement related to Alvotech’s proposed golimumab biosimilars (AVT05 SC and AVT05 IV) to Janssen’s SIMPONI and SIMPONI ARIA products.

Janssen asserts a total of 14 patents (“Janssen Patents”), including patents generally directed to cell culture processes, tangential flow filtration, and chromatography column qualification techniques. The Complaint brings 28 counts in total—for each patent, a count of infringement under 35 U.S.C. § 271(e)(2)(C) and a count seeking declaratory judgment of infringement.

Janssen seeks, among other relief: a judgment that Alvotech has infringed the Janssen Patents under 35 U.S.C. § 271(e)(2)(C) by filing its aBLAs for AVT05 SC and AVT05 IV; an order that the effective date of approval for AVT05 SC and AVT05 IV be no earlier than the expiration of the infringed patents pursuant to 35 U.S.C. § 271(e)(4)(A); a declaration that making, using, offering to sell, selling, or importing AVT05 SC and AVT05 IV would infringe the Janssen Patents; a preliminary and permanent injunction enjoining Alvotech and its commercialization partner, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc., from making, using, offering to sell, selling, or importing AVT05 in the United States; a determination that Alvotech’s infringement has been willful and that the case is exceptional; an award of costs and attorneys’ fees; and available damages pursuant to 35 U.S.C. § 284 and 35 U.S.C. § 271(e)(4)(C).

This is the second BPCIA case that Janssen has filed relating to a golimumab biosimilar. Janssen’s case against Accord and Bio-Thera remains pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. A hearing is scheduled for September 1, 2026, on Janssen’s motion for a preliminary injunction against Accord/Bio-Thera.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Gabriella Montes
Gabriella Montes
Photo of Wendy Leben
Wendy Leben
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More