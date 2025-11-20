Register Today: Webinar Series: How The BPCIA Is Reshaping Biologics And Biosimilar Patenting Strategies

Join Michael Siekman, Allegra Padula, and Riley Wyberg as they open our webinar series with "The BPCIA Has Changed How Companies Should Be Protecting Innovative Biologics and Biosimilars—Has Your Company Changed Its Strategy?" on November 18th at 2:00 PM EST.

The data regarding which patents are being asserted over 10 years of litigation under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act show some clear trends. Innovative biologic and biosimilar companies with the most experience with BPCIA litigation have adjusted their patent prosecution strategies in light of their experience. We will share detailed data regarding which types and categories of patents are being asserted and when they are being filed in relation to product approval. We will then show how the Reference Product Sponsors (RPS) and Biosimilar Applicants (BA) involved in BPCIA litigation are adjusting their strategies to reflect their experiences and how these empirical adjustments differ from the approaches being taken by companies without that experience.

