Yes... This Really Happened

Whether you are a child, have a child, or are still young at heart, one of the joys of the fall season is going trick or treating on Halloween. Going door to door and accumulating an unhealthy amount of candy is always lots of fun! The problem is that the more successful you are, the heavier your bag gets. And as the container becomes more and more full, some candy may begin to fall out of the container if you aren't careful. Luckily, the invention described and patented in U.S. Patent No. 7,594,669 B2 exists to address these issues:

The '669 patent describes a device that starts with a container element in the form of a Halloween object, such as a pumpkin, witch, ghost, goblin, monster, vampire, or werewolf.

In the example embodiment, a picture of which is included above, the container is in the shape of a pumpkin. The next piece is a removable cover, or lid, hinged to the container. The cover is ideally shaped to complement the container. For example, if the container is a pumpkin, the cover can be the pumpkin stem. The container sits on a support/frame that sits on top of a set of wheels to make it easier to move the container as the container becomes heavier. The frame ideally includes a portion that removably secures the container. This allows removal of the container such that the container can be used as a decoration. Lastly, the device includes an arm or rod that assists in pushing or pulling the device. In the example embodiment, the rod is a telescoping rod for easy storage. The telescoping rod includes a locking element to secure the rod in the deployed state during use. The rod can additionally include a gripping element also in the shape of a Halloween object. In the example embodiment pictured below, the gripping element is shaped in the form of a ghost.

Hopefully everyone obtains enough candy that they at least wish they had this device to help carry it at all!

