The Changing Landscape: Admissibility Of Experts In Patent Cases (Podcast)

self

Experts play a crucial role in patent cases. Experts opine on claim construction, infringement, invalidity and the proper amount of damages. And the exclusion of an expert witness can significantly impact the outcome of a case. But the standard for excluding experts in patent cases appears to be in flux.

In BakerHostetler's second annual IP Perspectives (BHIPP) thought leadership piece, the Intellectual Property Practice Group highlights a myriad of IP-related topics that are at the forefront of industry developments and current challenges and trends.

Since recording, oral argument was held by the Federal Circuit on March 13, 2025.

Download Episode Transcript

View All Episodes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.