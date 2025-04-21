ARTICLE
21 April 2025

2024 Federal Circuit Case Summaries

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
We are excited to present the second edition of Sheppard Mullin's "Year in Review" report, which provides a comprehensive summary of the key precedential Federal Circuit decisions related to patent law in 2024.
United States Intellectual Property
Jesse A. Salen and James Hurt
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Listen to this post

We are excited to present the second edition of Sheppard Mullin's "Year in Review" report, which provides a comprehensive summary of the key precedential Federal Circuit decisions related to patent law in 2024. Building on the success of our inaugural report covering 2023, we continue our commitment to keeping you informed with detailed analyses.

Click here to read more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jesse A. Salen
Jesse A. Salen
Photo of James Hurt
James Hurt
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More