Fair Use And The Future Of AI Development

By Babak Akhlaghi on February 28, 2025. I have been watching Adobe's "commercially safe" approach to AI with particular interest. Their Firefly Video Model represents more than just another generative AI tool—it signals a fundamental shift in how intellectual property will shape the future of AI development. The recent case of Thomson Reuters Enter. Ctr. GmbH v. Ross Intel. Inc., No. 1:20-cv-613-SB (D.Del. Feb. 11, 2025) from the US District Court for Delaware has changed everything. As the first U.S. court conclusion applying copyright's fair use doctrine to AI training data, its rejection of a fair use defense creates a significant precedent that makes Adobe's careful approach look prescient rather than merely cautious.

While competitors race to build more powerful models trained on whatever data they can scrape, Adobe has positioned itself for what I believe will be the next phase of AI competition: legal sustainability.

The Two-Tier AI Future Is Already Here

We are rapidly heading toward a two-tier AI development ecosystem. On one side stand companies with access to "clean" licensed data; on the other, those using legally questionable training methods. But the divide isn't simply about who can afford to license data—it's about who gets permission to use it at all.

Remember that intellectual property gives owners a negative right—the power to exclude others from using their content. In the Thomson Reuters case, Ross sought to license the content for their AI model, but Thomson Reuters declined. This is their fundamental IP right and such right to deny access to valuable training data will reshape competitive dynamics.

Innovation could become concentrated in the hands of a few dominant players who secure the best data and avoid litigation risks. These companies will likely create barriers to entry for smaller competitors, potentially stifling diversity in AI research and development.

Transformative Use: The Legal Gray Area

A crucial distinction may exist between the AI systems in the recent court decision in the Thomson Reuters case and the generative models dominating headlines. In the Thomson Reuters case, the court ruled against fair use because Ross's AI served essentially the same purpose as Westlaw, owned by Thomson Reuters — providing legal research results.

Generative AI presents a different scenario. When a model creates entirely new content rather than replicating the purpose of its training data, the transformative use argument of fair use doctrine strengthens considerably. This distinction might lead to different legal outcomes as cases involving generative AI reach the courts.

While waiting for legal clarity, I believe the prudent approach is using "clean data" for training AI models. Some calculated risks may be warranted, but the safest path follows Adobe's example—especially for enterprise applications where legal exposure could prove costly.

The Coming Content Acquisition Spree

Looking 3-5 years ahead, I anticipate major AI companies actively acquiring content libraries specifically for training purposes. Content creation companies like Disney and major publishers will become prime acquisition targets primarily for their data assets.

The videos generative AI can already create are remarkably realistic, raising questions about the future of creative industries. How will this impact content creators, scriptwriters, actors, and actresses? While we will still want to see beloved performers, unknown talents face increasingly challenging competition from AI-generated content.

I believe we will see content developing along two parallel tracks: material created specifically for AI training value and content designed primarily for human consumption. This bifurcation will fundamentally alter how we value creative work.

Redefining "Commercially Safe"

The "commercially safe" approach will likely become industry standard, but its definition will evolve as court decisions accumulate. The meaning of "commercially safe" for an AI legal research tool might differ substantially from what's considered safe for a generative AI models.

For enterprise clients evaluating AI tools today, my advice is simple: proceed with caution. This remains an evolving area of law, and legal exposure should factor prominently in adoption decisions. When possible, choose AI tools using "clean data" to minimize infringement risks.

Absent that certainty, incorporate strong indemnity provisions in contracts with AI vendors. Technology always moves faster than law, and we are watching courts try to catch up in real time.

The New Competitive Landscape

Adobe's approach represents more than legal caution—it's a competitive strategy that recognizes how the AI battleground is shifting. Early adoption by companies like PepsiCo demonstrates that enterprise clients increasingly value legal certainty alongside technical capabilities.

The balancing act between using clean, licensed data to avoid copyright infringement while maintaining high-quality AI outputs presents significant challenges. However, superior outputs have limited value if they come with substantial legal risk.

As we enter this new phase of AI development, data provenance will become as important as model architecture or processing power. The companies that secure the right training data—not just the most data—will ultimately prevail in this rapidly evolving landscape.

Adobe's Firefly approach may prove to be the template for sustainable AI development in a world where intellectual property rights have finally caught up with technological capabilities.

