Transparency Is The Best Medicine: Device Parts Don't Justify Orange Book Listing

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a district court's delisting of patents from the Orange Book because the patent claims did not "claim the drug that was approved" or the active ingredient of the drug that was approved. Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc., et al. v. Amneal Pharmaceuticals of New York, LLC, et al., Case No. 24-1936 (Fed. Cir. Dec. 20, 2024) (Prost, Taranto, Hughes, JJ.)

Teva owns the product that Amneal sought to delist, ProAir® HFA Inhalation Aerosol. The ProAir® HFA combines albuterol sulfate (the active ingredient) with a propellant and an inhaler device to administer the drug. Although the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Teva's ProAir® HFA as a drug, the ProAir® HFA contains both drug and device components (the device components being the physical machinery of the inhaler). Teva lists nine nonexpired patents in the Orange Book for its ProAir® HFA.

Amneal filed an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) seeking approval to market a generic version of the ProAir® HFA that uses the same active ingredient. Amneal asserted that it did not infringe Teva's nine patents listed for the ProAir® HFA. Teva sued for infringement of six of those patents. Amneal filed counterclaims for antitrust and for a declaratory judgment of noninfringement and invalidity and sought an order requiring Teva to delist the five patents that it asserted against Amneal. Amneal moved for judgment on the pleadings on the ground that Teva improperly listed the asserted patents. The district court granted Amneal's motion, concluding that Teva's patents "do not claim the drug for which the applicant submitted the application." The district court ordered Teva to delist its patents from the Orange Book. Teva appealed.

On appeal, Teva argued that a patent can be listed in the Orange Book if the claimed invention is found in any part of its new drug application (NDA) product. Teva argued that a patent "claims the drug" if the claim reads on the approved drug (i.e., if the NDA product infringes that claim). Teva also argued that according to the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act's broad definition of the word "drug," any component of an article that can treat disease meets the statutory definition of a "drug." With this interpretation, Teva's patents "claim the drug" as the claim dose counter and canister components of the ProAir® HFA.

The Federal Circuit rejected Teva's interpretation as overbroad because it would allow the "listing of far more patents than Congress has indicated." The Court rejected Teva's argument that a patent claiming any component of a drug is listable, explaining that Teva cannot list its patents just because they claim the dose counter and canister parts of the ProAir® HFA.

The Federal Circuit also rejected Teva's argument that even if Teva's statutory arguments were rejected, the Federal Circuit must remand the case to the district court to construe the claims. In doing so, the Court rejected Teva's interpretation of the word "claims" in the listing and counterclaim/delisting provisions, explaining that the listing provision identifies "infringing" and "claiming" as two distinct requirements, and that to be listed, a patent must both claim the drug and be infringed by the NDA product.

The Federal Circuit explained that "infringing the claimed invention has several distinct features that differentiate it from claiming the invention." In contrast to infringement, which is assessed by facts "out in the world," claims require "examining the intrinsic meaning of the written patent document." A product can infringe a patent "without meeting all of the claim elements" and often has additional features.

Teva further argued that a claim qualifies as claiming a drug "even if it only claims device parts." The Federal Circuit rejected this contention, stating that "it is apparent that a product regulatable and approvable as a drug contains an active ingredient" and noting that "devices have a distinct approval pathway." The presence of distinct drug and device pathways means that even if a product can simultaneously satisfy the linguistic elements of both, it can only be regulated as a drug or a device, and devices are "characterized more by their purely mechanical nature" (as was the case with Teva's patents). The Court determined that the "active ingredient" ultimately classifies a drug or biological product, and not the "dosage form."

Teva further argued that since the FDA designated ProAir® HFA as a combination product, the device components were statutorily a drug. In rejecting this contention, the Federal Circuit again noted the statutory focus on a drug's active ingredient: an "approved drug" is "an active ingredient," and to be listed it must meet several requirements, "including that it was identified in an NDA and that the FDA considered whether the active ingredient is safe and effective." The Court concluded that "including a drug in a combination product does not transform each and every component of that combination product into a drug," and that "a combination product does not become a drug just because it is regulated as a drug."

Finally, Teva argued that its patents did claim an active ingredient since each patent has one claim that requires "an active drug." The Federal Circuit explained that the FDA does not approve drugs based on "reference to some vague active ingredient in the abstract" and that the mere presence of those words was far too broad and would permit "any active ingredient in any form."

Practice Note: In the slip opinion, at pp 4-12, the Federal Circuit delivers extraordinarily detailed treatise on FDA practice, NDA process, the Hatch-Waxman Act (ANDA practice), Paragraph IV certification, the delisting statute (21 U.S.C. § 355(j)(5)(C)(ii)(I)) and the Orange Book Transparency Act of 2020 (21 U.S.C. § 355(b)(1)(A)(viii)).

