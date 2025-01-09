Year In Review: The Most Popular IP Posts Of 2024

As 2025 begins and intellectual property (IP) strategies are being developed for the new year, it is a good time to reflect on what IP issues were prominent in 2024.

As 2025 begins and intellectual property (IP) strategies are being developed for the new year, it is a good time to reflect on what IP issues were prominent in 2024. According to many readers, hot IP topics included artificial intelligence (AI), pharmaceutical-related patent applications, and U.S. double patenting, and U.S. patent term adjustment (PTA).

