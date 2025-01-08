ARTICLE
8 January 2025

Is 2025 The Year That The International Trade Commission Gives Guidance On Standard Essential Patents?

AV
Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider

Contributor

Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider logo

Incisive. Inclusive. Invested. We’re Axinn.

Experienced, tenacious, and always trial-ready, we are committed to understanding complex legal challenges that impact the future of our clients’ businesses, globally.

Focusing on antitrust, intellectual property, and high-stakes litigation, our extensive teams in the U.S. possess deep knowledge and client-side experience across a range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, life sciences, and consumer products.

With a strong culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, we build relationships with our clients and colleagues alike, helping communities and acting with purpose. Our client service, entrepreneurialism, and inquisitive nature sit at the heart of the firm, enabling us to prioritize client goals and achieve successful outcomes.

Explore Firm Details
A big question when it comes to fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND/RAND) defenses for standard essential patents (SEPs) is whether and when a court should issue an injunction.
United States Intellectual Property
Brian P. Johnson

A big question when it comes to fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND/RAND) defenses for standard essential patents (SEPs) is whether and when a court should issue an injunction. One jurisdiction that may provide an answer is the International Trade Commission (ITC), a forum that regularly reviews these types of disputes and issues exclusion orders as a primary remedy.

More than four years ago, I wrote that "the [C]ommission has never been tasked with answering a fundamental question: Is an exclusion order appropriate for infringement of an essential patent?" As of this writing, that remains true. But that may change in 2025.

In the final weeks of 2024, the Commission has issued two Initial Determinations finding a violation in investigations involving FRAND defenses.

For instance, in Certain Video Capable Electronic Devices (337-TA-1380), ALJ Elliot issued a Notice stating that there is a violation as to four of the five asserted patents. The Initial Determination remains confidential; however, the Office of Unfair Import Investigations Staff outlined a three-step test to succeed in a FRAND defense.

According to Staff, "a Respondent must demonstrate: (1) that a RAND obligation exists with regard to the Asserted Patents; (2) that [Complainant] has failed to satisfy that RAND obligation and/or Respondents have not made it impossible for [Complainant] to license the asserted patents on RAND terms by acting as "unwilling licensees"; and (3) that under these circumstances, imposing exclusionary relief would be contrary to the statutory public interest factors." In this case, the Staff has found that Complainant Nokia has satisfied any obligation that is owed.

Similarly, in Certain Mobile Phones (337-TA-1375), ALJ McNamara found a violation as to four asserted patents, according to a public Notice. The public Staff Post-hearing Brief appeared to follow a similar framework to that articulated in the 1380 investigation and concluded that Complainant Ericsson was not acting in bad faith and, as a result, complied with any potential FRAND obligations.

Either of these opinions could give the Commission a first opportunity to describe a framework for FRAND defenses at the ITC. Cheers to an interesting 2025!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brian P. Johnson
Brian P. Johnson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More