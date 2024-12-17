Plausible Alternative Understanding Of Prior Art? So What?

Affirming the Patent Trial & Appeal Board's final determination that three claims were invalid for obviousness, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that a "plausible alternative understanding" of the prior art did not compel a reversal under the substantial evidence review standard. Koninklijke KPN N.V. v. Vidal, Case No. 19-2447 (Fed. Cir. Dec. 2, 2024) (Prost, Reyna, Chen, JJ.)

Three computer networking companies filed a petition for inter partes review (IPR) to challenge the patentability of claims of a patent for regulating access to a telecommunications network owned by Koninklijke. The challenged claims included limitations concerning devices, identified by a controller with a unique identifier, that requested access to a network. The controller allowed each device network access based on a "grant access time interval." The petitioners argued that the challenged claims were unpatentable as obvious in view of three prior art references: Obhan, Shatzkamer, and Budka.

After considering the parties' argument over what was disclosed by the references, the Board found that Obhan disclosed an admission control system for a wireless network that included assigning devices a "good till time." The Board found that Shatzkamer disclosed managing a wireless network using a system to identify specific devices, add those devices to a "blacklist," and deny network access to the blacklisted devices. The Board determined that the combination of Obhan, Shatzkamer, and Budka taught the limitations of the challenged claims. Koninklijke appealed.

Koninklijke argued that the Board erred in its determination that the prior art references taught certain claim limitations and provided motivation to combine the references.

Koninklijke first argued that substantial evidence did not support the Board's finding that Obhan disclosed the access request limitations of the challenged claims. Koninklijke also argued that Obhan did not teach consulting a "good till time" to determine whether to allow a device to access the network. The Federal Circuit disagreed, finding that Koninklijke's argument merely presented "a plausible alternative understanding of Obhan." The Court explained that under the substantial evidence standard of review, this was not enough to conclude that the Board's decision was unsupported by substantial evidence. The Court declined to reweigh the evidence or make factual findings of its own.

Second, Koninklijke argued that the Board's determination was not supported by substantial evidence because the Board misread and misstated one of the challenged claims. An exemplary claim of the challenged patents recited "an access operation to deny access for the terminal if the access request is received within the time period," whereas another recited "denying the terminal access to the telecommunications network responsive to the access request being received within the time period defined by the accessed identification of at least one associated deny access time interval." In its decision, the Board stated that second claim "requires only that the access request be denied if it is received within the time period during which access is denied." Koninklijke faulted the Board for using the term "if" instead of "responsive to."

The Federal Circuit did not find this argument persuasive, concluding that the discrepancy Koninklijke identified was a difference without any distinction. The Court found that Koninklijke advanced no meaningful explanation for why the "if/responsive to" distinction was relevant and explained that Koninklijke was burdened with proving not only that an error was committed but that the error was harmful. Koninklijke failed to demonstrate that any alleged error affected the Board's decision.

The Federal Circuit therefore affirmed the Board's decision.

