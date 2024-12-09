A Lesson In Judicial Principles: No Dismissal After Decision

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied a patent owner's motion to voluntarily dismiss the appeal following the Federal Circuit's decision to vacate and remand the case to the Patent Trial & Appeal Board but before the mandate issued. Cisco Sys., Inc. v. K.Mizra LLC, Case No. 22-2290 (Fed. Cir. Nov. 19, 2024) (Dyk, Reyna, Stoll, JJ.)

Computer networking companies Cisco, Forescout, and Hewlett Packard filed a petition for inter partes review (IPR) to challenge the patentability of several claims of a patent owned by K.Mizra. The Board found that the petitioners failed to show that the challenged claims were unpatentable. Cisco and Hewlett Packard appealed.

After full briefing and oral argument, the Federal Circuit issued an opinion vacating the Board's decision and remanding with further instructions. Before the Court's mandate issued, the parties reached a settlement and moved to voluntarily dismiss the appeal without submitting a request to vacate the Federal Circuit opinion. The motions were unopposed.

The Federal Circuit stayed the issuance of the mandate while it considered the motions and invited the US Patent & Trademark Office (PTO) to comment. The PTO requested that the Federal Circuit deny the motions because it had already entered its opinion and judgment and denied rehearing. The Court agreed, declining to depart from its principle that granting a motion to dismiss the appeal at such a late stage (days before the issuance of the mandate) would result in a modification or vacatur of its judgment that was neither required nor a proper use of the judicial system.

The Federal Circuit also emphasized that appeals from the Board require additional consideration in terms of the PTO Director's unconditional right to intervene. The Court concluded with a reminder that the parties were free to seek dismissal from the Board on remand.

