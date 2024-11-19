ARTICLE
19 November 2024

How To Draft Software-based Patent Claims To Avoid Divided Infringement

MG
Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

Contributor

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun is a full service intellectual property law firm that protects, enforces and transfers the intellectual property of clients in more than 150 countries worldwide.  Nearly half the Firm’s professionals have been in-house as general counsel, patent counsel, technology transfer managers, scientists or engineers, and offer seasoned experience in devising and executing IP strategy and comprehensive IP solutions. Learn more at www.marshallip.com.
United States Intellectual Property
Marshall Gerstein Partner and patent attorney Ryan Phelan recently joined Phelan Simpkins, Counsel in State Farm's Intellectual Property Group, in writing a column for the Association of Corporate Counsel's ACC Docket. In the article, Ryan and Phelan discuss divided infringement, also known as "joint" or "split" infringement. This occurs when multiple parties collectively perform all the elements of a patent claim, but no single party performs every step.

The authors explain, "For patent owners, divided infringement creates legal challenges, as proving that multiple parties are working together to infringe a claim adds complexity to litigation. The patent owner must demonstrate that these parties jointly infringe the patent, often resulting in a more significant evidentiary burden. This often leads to higher litigation costs and a longer discovery process."

Ryan and Phelan explore significant case law on divided infringement and offer strategies to legal departments for drafting patent claims to avoid this problem. You can read their article in the ACC Docket.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Ryan N. Phelan
