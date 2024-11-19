Épistémê Entrepreneur With Kamyar Maserrat

Kamyar Maserrat (Senior Counsel, Washington, D.C.) joined the Épistémê Entrepreneur podcast to discuss his journey from civil engineer to intellectual property lawyer in the world of quantum computing and artificial intelligence, exploring the intersection of innovation and value creation.

Key Topics

Unraveling IP Complexity

Breaking down the intricate world of intellectual property, making it accessible and actionable for startups and innovators.

AI and Quantum Revolution

Analyzing the latest trends and challenges in AI and quantum technology, and how they're reshaping the future.

Strategic IP Advantage

Discussing how a robust IP strategy can be a secret weapon in securing venture capital funding and gaining a competitive edge.

Global IP Chess Game

Insider tips on navigating the global IP landscape and protecting innovations across borders.

Future of IP in "Deep Tech"

Predictions on the future of IP in deep tech, including collaborative IP models and the role of AI in the patent process.

