ServStor Sues Broadcom And MediaTek Over Patents New To This Campaign

September 19, 2024

ServStor Technologies, LLC, an IPInvestments Group LLC (d/b/a IPinvestments Group) plaintiff, has sued Broadcom (2:24-cv-00761) and MediaTek (2:24-cv-00760) in separate Eastern District of Texas complaints. Broadcom is targeted over the provision of certain "servers, routers, and systems-on-a-chip ('SoC[s]') that manage internet connections and storage partitions"; MediaTek, of certain "microchips, servers, routers, ethernet switches, [SoCs], and ASICs". At issue are features such as "accelerat[ing] the transmission of packets across a network", "communicatively coupl[ing] an apparatus to a network", and "transmit[ting] and encapsulat[ing] packets to a target device".

ServStor asserts four patents (7,602,773; 7,643,476; 7,688,814; 7,742,473), described in the complaint as related to "systems and methods for routing data over a network", that are broadly directed to data management and transfer. All four are making their debut in this campaign, which began back in May 2022, has hit more than a dozen prior defendants, and concerns nine patents received from Intellectual Ventures LLC (IV).

Fabricant LLP, together with Rubino IP and Rubino Law LLC, has filed each of ServStor's complaints on the NPE's behalf. For background concerning IPinvestments Group, ServStor, and other associated NPEs asserting patents received from IV, together with evidence that IV retains an interest in the outcome of these campaigns, see "Computing Hardware Campaign Picks Up Steam" (June 2022). The suits have again been assigned to Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap. 9/19, Eastern District of Texas.

