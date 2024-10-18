New Semiconductor Campaign Fixes Infringement Allegations On QFN Packaging

August 5, 2024

Delaware plaintiff Helix Microinnovations LLC has launched its first litigation, suing Analog Devices (2:24-cv-00629), Microchip Technology (2:24-cv-00630), Micro-Hybrid Electronic (2:24-cv-00631), and Realtek Semiconductor (2:24-cv-00628) in separate Eastern District of Texas complaints, as well as ON Semiconductor (6:24-cv-00402) in the Western District of Texas. The defendants are accused of infringing a single "chip-on-board" (COB) packaging patent through the provision of its QFN (quad-flat no lead) packages. Helix Microinnovations discloses that it has no parent and that no publicly traded company owns "ten percent or more of its stock", but all signs point to a familiar figure behind this new campaign.

Of uncertain management or personnel, the plaintiff was formed in Delaware on September 20, 2023; however, Helix Microinnovations provides an address that has become associated with prolific monetization figure Jeffrey M. Gross. To follow those connections, see "Recent Patent Assignments Make Their USPTO Debut" (February 2023). The numerous NPE plaintiffs tied to Gross have launched litigation campaigns across a wide variety of technical fields, including now (at least) seven in 2024. Past activity for Gross-linked NPEs suggests that this campaign will proceed in file-and-dismiss fashion.

Apparently expired, the asserted patent here (7,238,550) issued in July 2007 with estimated priority in February 2002. Its sole named inventor is Charles ("Chuck") I. Peddle, known for designing early low-cost processors and founding Sirius Systems Technology, a personal computer maker that went out of business after only a few years of operation. Peddle passed away in 2019. The '550 patent belongs to a family of two, both of which assets were assigned to Helix Microinnovations from Nichols-IP LLC (apparently a small IP law firm in Sugar Land, Texas) on September 21, 2023.

Each under a title reading "Marubeni COB package (chip on board logic module)", the charts attached to the various complaints respectively identify the accused products as Maxim QFN package ("fabricated using Epoxy resins", for Analog Devices), Microchip QFN package ("fabricated using Epoxy resin"), Micro-Hybrid COB package ("consist[ing] of a Blob of Epoxy"), ON Semi QFN package (apparently "fabricated using Epoxy resin", as indicated by a chart with obscured text), and Realtek QFN package ("fabricated using Epoxy Resin"). Analog Devices acquired Maxim in 2020.

As has become routine for Gross-tied campaigns, Rabicoff Law LLC filed these complaints for Helix Microinnovations. The cases have yet to be assigned to judges. 8/4, Analog Devices, Microchip Technology, Micro-Hybrid Electronic, Realtek, Eastern District of Texas, ON Semiconductor, Western District of Texas.

