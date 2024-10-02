Patent eligibility in the United States is governed by 35 U.S.C. § 101, which requires that an invention must fit within the categories of a process, machine, manufacture, or composition of matter. However, even if an invention falls into one of these categories, it may still be ineligible for patent protection due to judicial exceptions that exclude laws of nature, natural phenomena, and abstract ideas. A common issue arises when patents claim a desired result without providing the specific method or process for achieving that result. In this blog post, we explore the legal framework applied in cases where patents are challenged under § 101 for claiming an outcome without detailing how it is achieved.

The Problem with Result-Oriented Claims

Claims directed toward achieving a result, without specifying how to achieve that result, often fail to meet the patent eligibility requirements of § 101. Courts have repeatedly emphasized that patents must describe the method or process used to accomplish the claimed result rather than simply claiming the outcome itself. When a claim lacks this specificity, it risks being deemed abstract or based on a natural law, both of which are excluded from patent protection.

The Alice/Mayo Two-Step Framework

The Supreme Court's decision in Alice Corp. Pty. Ltd. v. CLS Bank International introduced a two-step test to determine patent eligibility under § 101:

Step 1: Is the claim directed to a patent-ineligible concept? Many cases involving result-oriented claims fail the first step of the Alice test because the claims are found to be directed toward an abstract idea or law of nature. For example, if the patent claims the result of achieving a biological or mechanical effect without describing the specific steps needed to cause that effect, it is often considered abstract. Step 2: Does the claim contain an "inventive concept" that transforms the abstract idea into patent-eligible subject matter? Even if a claim is directed to an abstract idea, it can still be patentable if it includes an inventive concept. However, claims that merely describe the result without offering any inventive method or process to achieve it usually fail this second step. The courts look for some form of innovation that transforms the abstract idea into a concrete invention. If the patent only recites conventional or routine steps—such as applying a generic procedure or using standard components—it does not meet the inventive concept requirement.

Precedential Cases Supporting Ineligibility

Several Federal Circuit cases reinforce the principle that claims directed to a result without a concrete method are ineligible under § 101. Some of the key cases include:

Preemption Concerns in Result-Oriented Claims

One of the fundamental concerns underlying patent ineligibility under § 101 is preemption. When a patent claims a result without specifying how to achieve it, it risks monopolizing all methods of achieving that result. This is particularly problematic in cases where the result is based on natural laws or scientific principles, as broad, result-oriented claims can effectively block others from developing alternative methods to achieve the same result.

For example, if a patent broadly claims the application of a specific biological or physical process without detailing how that process is controlled or implemented, it could prevent others from finding innovative ways to apply the same natural law. Courts seek to avoid granting patents that claim an abstract result because they could preclude further development in the field by monopolizing a wide range of potential methods.

Lack of Inventive Concept

Under the second step of the Alice framework, courts must consider whether the claim includes an inventive concept sufficient to transform an abstract idea into a patentable invention. In many cases, claims that describe a result without explaining how to achieve it, fail this test. Courts look for a specific, novel way of accomplishing the claimed result that goes beyond routine or conventional steps. If the claim simply recites generic actions—such as identifying, applying, or measuring—without offering an inventive solution, it is likely to be found ineligible for patent protection.

Functional Claiming and Its Problems

Functional claiming refers to a type of claim that recites a function or result without specifying the technical steps or processes required to accomplish that function. Courts have consistently invalidated such claims for failing to meet the requirements of § 101.

For example, in In re Killian, claims aimed at determining SSDI eligibility were deemed abstract because they failed to specify how the eligibility determination was made, lacking technical details for achieving the result. Similarly, in American Axl, the court reiterated that features not explicitly claimed cannot be considered in the Mayo/Alice analysis. The court relied on ChargePoint, Inc. v. SemaConnect, Inc., 920 F.3d 759 (Fed. Cir. 2019) and Accenture Glob. Servs., GmbH v. Guidewire Software, Inc., 728 F.3d 1336, 1345 (Fed. Cir. 2013), which confirmed that abstract concepts cannot be transformed into patent-eligible subject matter simply through detailed descriptions in the specification unless the claims themselves provide meaningful limitations. Therefore, functional claims are problematic because they fail to include specific, inventive steps necessary to move beyond an abstract idea, and merely describing the desired function is insufficient to meet patent eligibility requirements.

Conclusion

Claims directed toward achieving a result without detailing the method or process for accomplishing that result are often deemed ineligible under 35 U.S.C. § 101. The courts have consistently applied this principle to prevent the monopolization of abstract ideas, natural laws, or desired outcomes without an inventive concept. As illustrated by cases such as Interval Licensing, American Axle, In re Killian and Contour, the courts require patent claims to offer a specific, inventive method for achieving the claimed result.

For inventors and patent applicants, the lesson is clear: patents must provide more than a broad claim to a desired outcome. They must describe the concrete steps or processes required to achieve that outcome, along with an inventive concept that transforms the claim into something patent-eligible. Result-oriented claims that fail to specify how the result is achieved will continue to face significant challenges in the courts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.