Jerry Ma, Using Human Intelligence, Recognized For Expanding Use Of AI To Streamline PTO Operations

Jerry Ma honored with prestigious Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal® for excellence incorporating artificial intelligence at the USPTO September 9, 2024Press Release24-16 CONTACT: (Media Only) Paul Fucito or Mandy Kraft (571) 272-8400 or paul.fucito@uspto.gov or mandy.kraft@uspto.gov WASHINGTON—Director of Emerging Technology and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Jerry Ma has been awarded the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal® for excellence in public service. Ma's honor is in recognition of the leadership and dedication he and his team display in advancing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in the patent examination process and shaping USPTO policies to address AI's evolving role in intellectual property and innovation. View referenced article

