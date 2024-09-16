ARTICLE
16 September 2024

Jerry Ma, Using Human Intelligence, Recognized For Expanding Use Of AI To Streamline PTO Operations

Jerry Ma, Director of Emerging Technology and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at the USPTO, has been recognized with the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal® for his outstanding work in incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into the patent examination process. This award acknowledges Ma's leadership in leveraging AI tools to enhance operations and shape policies at the USPTO.

While AI cannot be recognized as an inventor, its integration has proven instrumental in streamlining PTO operations. Ma's efforts highlight the significant role AI plays in improving efficiency and decision-making within the intellectual property landscape.

Congratulations to Jerry Ma for his well-deserved recognition and for pushing the boundaries of innovation within the USPTO. His dedication to advancing AI technologies sets a commendable example for the industry as a whole.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

