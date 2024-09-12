ARTICLE
12 September 2024

Women In Litigation Podcast Series: Navigating The PTAB (Video)

FH
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP

Contributor

United States Georgia Intellectual Property
Photo of Erika Harmon Arner
Photo of Arpita Bhattacharyya Ph.D.
Photo of Kara Specht
Authors

"Women in Litigation" is a dynamic podcast series that highlights Finnegan's distinguished women litigators. Through candid, in-depth conversation, each episode explores their groundbreaking work, dives into their professional and personal journeys, as well as offers insights into being successful in the courtroom.

With over 150 Patent and Trial Appeal Board experiences between them, Finnegan partners Erika Arner, Arpita Bhattacharyya and Kara Specht chat about their experience at the PTAB, including notable cases and important takeaways.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

