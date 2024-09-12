Women In Litigation Podcast Series: Navigating The PTAB (Video)

"Women in Litigation" is a dynamic podcast series that highlights Finnegan's distinguished women litigators. Through candid, in-depth conversation, each episode explores their groundbreaking work, dives into their professional and personal journeys, as well as offers insights into being successful in the courtroom.

With over 150 Patent and Trial Appeal Board experiences between them, Finnegan partners Erika Arner, Arpita Bhattacharyya and Kara Specht chat about their experience at the PTAB, including notable cases and important takeaways.

