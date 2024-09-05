ARTICLE
5 September 2024

A Battle Of What "A PH Of 13 Or Higher" Means

Finnegan attorney Chiaki Kobayashi authored an article titled, "A battle of what 'a pH of 13 or higher' means" for the August 2024 issue of Intellectual Property Management, a journal of the Japan Intellectual Property Association. Finnegan partner Bryan Diner edited the article. The link to the full article (Japanese only) can be found here.(Vol. 74, No. 8, pp. 1011-1021 (2024)).

