ARTICLE
5 September 2024

Regeneron Files BPCIA Complaint Against Sandoz Regarding Aflibercept Biosimilar

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
On August 26, 2024, Regeneron filed a BPCIA complaint in the District Court for the District of New Jersey against Sandoz Inc. related to Sandoz's ENVEEZU (aflibercept-abzv).
United States New Jersey West Virginia Intellectual Property
Photo of Kevin DeJong
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On August 26, 2024, Regeneron filed a BPCIA complaint in the District Court for the District of New Jersey against Sandoz Inc. related to Sandoz's ENVEEZU (aflibercept-abzv). This is the fifth BPCIA litigation regarding aflibercept, following Regeneron's litigations against Biocon/Mylan, Samsung Bioepis, and Formycon, and Amgen, which have been consolidated for pretrial proceedings in a multi-district litigation pending in the District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia. Regeneron has asserted 46 patents against Sandoz.

Sandoz's ENVEEZU (aflibercept-abzv) was approved by the FDA on August 9, 2024.

Stay tuned to Big Molecule Watch for further developments in this case and check out the BPCIA Litigations Tracker for updates on additional BPCIA cases.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kevin DeJong
Kevin DeJong
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More