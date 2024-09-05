Regeneron Files BPCIA Complaint Against Sandoz Regarding Aflibercept Biosimilar

On August 26, 2024, Regeneron filed a BPCIA complaint in the District Court for the District of New Jersey against Sandoz Inc. related to Sandoz's ENVEEZU (aflibercept-abzv). This is the fifth BPCIA litigation regarding aflibercept, following Regeneron's litigations against Biocon/Mylan, Samsung Bioepis, and Formycon, and Amgen, which have been consolidated for pretrial proceedings in a multi-district litigation pending in the District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia. Regeneron has asserted 46 patents against Sandoz.

Sandoz's ENVEEZU (aflibercept-abzv) was approved by the FDA on August 9, 2024.

