Another Patent Plaintiff Sprints Out Of New Mexico Blocks

June 28, 2024

CelluPlex LLC has filed separate Eastern District of Texas suits against Gigaset Technologies ( 2:24-cv-00473), Mitel Networks ( 2:24-cv-00471), Panasonic ( 2:24-cv-00474), Vtech Holdings ( 2:24-cv-00475), and Yealink Network Technology ( 2:24-cv-00472). A single patent generally related to an "interconnect device for coupling a cellular telephone to at least one wired telephone" is asserted in each complaint, with infringement allegations focused on the provision of telephone systems that support features for connecting to cellular phones via Bluetooth. CelluPlex joins several plaintiffs in forming a curious pattern.

CelluPlex (of uncertain management or personnel) was formed in New Mexico on April 29, 2024. It now sits among a half dozen recently formed New Mexico plaintiffs to launch litigation over recently received patents through the representation of Rabicoff Law LLC, which filed CelluPlex's complaints for the NPE. For other examples, see RPX's coverage of new campaigns initiated by Data Resonance LLC, e-Beacon LLC, Lab Technology LLC, Payvox LLC, and Pointwise Ventures LLC. Recently filed cases from Pointwise Ventures in the District of Delaware have provided insight into the ownership of at least that New Mexico entity; for details, see here.

Comprising a family of one, the patent asserted here (7,177,664) issued in February 2007 with an estimated priority date in November 2003. Named inventor Ronald ("Ron") Lachman collected rights in March 2018 from coinventor Carmi Weinzweig; publicly available USPTO assignment records have yet to reflect a change in ownership since, away from Lachman, but CelluPlex pleads that it is the "assignee of all right, title, and interest in" the patent.

Lachman appears, based on a social media account, to be a "Venture Partner" with Lachman Goldman Ventures, an apparent consultancy. Lachman characterizes himself as "a networking and systems software entrepreneur who began his life as a 'Technology Angel' following the sale of his consulting/software firm Lachman Associates to Eastman Kodak in 1989". He further touts having cofounded and/or "co-funded" multiple other companies in the networking space, including Sandpiper Networks, characterized as "the inventor of the [] Content Distribution Network concept, which was sold to Digital Island in 1999".

The 2003 estimated priority date for the '664 patent appears to fall during a period of Lachman work with Trendlines (an investment firm and incubator), Lachman characterizing himself at the time as "Advisor, Seed Investor, Occasional Board Member & Resident Geek". During that time, he also identifies himself as on the board of, and a "cofounder-coinventor" with, UltraDNS, which was apparently sold to Neustar in 2006 and Tarantella, which was apparently acquired by Sun Microsystems in 2005, among other listed engagements.

CelluPlex pleads that it does not have a parent corporation and that no publicly held corporation owns ten percent or more of its stock. Its cases have been assigned to Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap. 6/26, Eastern District of Texas.

