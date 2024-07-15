ARTICLE
15 July 2024

FRAND Litigation In An Evolving Technological And Global Political Environment

SJ
Steptoe LLP

Contributor

Steptoe LLP logo
Explore
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of Katherine D. Cappaert
Photo of Joseph F. Ecker
Authors
Partners Kate Cappaert and Chris Suarez and associate Joe Ecker authored an article titled "FRAND Litigation in an Evolving Technological and Global Political Environment," which appeared in the American Bar Association's Landslide magazine.

The article looks at emerging technologies likely to be involved in FRAND litigation and licensing in the coming years, as well as highlights major policy shifts abroad that may affect resolution of FRAND disputes in the United States and abroad.

