On Monday, March 31, 2020, the USPTO announced "extensions to the time allowed to file certain patent and trademark-related documents and to pay certain required fees [as] an exercise of temporary authority provided to the USPTO by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) signed by President Trump on March 27." Particularly, among other details available here, the USPTO announced:
Importantly, the USPTO remains open for filing of documents and fees.
