Every year, the Pitt Community College Foundation (PCC) holds a fundraiser to benefit student scholarships, programs, and educational activities.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the nonprofit has changed the format of this year's event as part of an effort to curb the spread of the virus. Instead of a gathering at the Cotton Barn for food and festivities, the annual fundraiser will consist of an online auction only.
From now through April 5, people can bid on items, such as jewelry, tickets to the Greenville Heart Ball, a photography session, and much more. You can view the full list of auction items here.
Ward and Smith is thrilled to support this year's "Gather, Give, and Grow PCC Scholarships" online auction. For more information, contact PCC Event Coordinator Erin Greenleaf at egreenleaf@email.pittcc.edu or (252) 493-7496.
The Pitt Community College Foundation develops partnerships and secures resources to support the mission of Pitt Community College and the success of its students. Since 2007, the nonprofit has provided more than $13.4 million to the College.
