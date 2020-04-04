Following a nationwide trend (including California, Delaware, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and other states), Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced he will be issuing a safer-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Governor Evers stated he would issue the order on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. This order will close all non-essential businesses in the state of Wisconsin and encourage all non-essential workers to stay home, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Workers providing "essential care or services" across the state will be permitted to travel to and from work. Although the order has not yet been issued, healthcare workers, grocery store employees, and family caregivers will assume to be essential. Other sources also have reported that restaurants will continue to be available for takeout orders, and manufacturers will be allowed to continue operations under the governor's order.
More information, including how long the order will be in effect, will be available once the order is issued on March 24.
Ogletree Deakins will provide a full summary of the order, including how long it will be in effect and its impact on Wisconsin employers, once the order is issued on March 24, 2020.
Nationwide orders and guidance have been rapidly changing on a daily basis.
