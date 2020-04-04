Good afternoon and we hope you and yours are keeping up your spirits and remaining in good health.
Earlier this afternoon, March 24th, the Department of Commerce and Economic Development updated their List of Life-Sustaining Businesses and now include on the list of approved businesses (along with those previously approved):
Manufacturing – Veneer, Plywood and Engineered Wood Product Manufacturing and Other wood product manufacturing
Manufacturing – Aerospace Product and Parts for defense industrial base and transportations manufacturing under CISA advisory is permitted
Wholesale Trade – Lumber and Other Construction Materials Merchant Wholesalers
Retail Trades – Health and Person Care Stores are NOT permitted BUT pharmacies are now permitted
Non-Store Retailers – NOT permitted except fuel sellers and bottle water sellers ARE permitted
Information – Telecommunications – Telecommunications resellers are now Permitted – Note that retailers selling devices at physical locations are still NOT permitted
Educational Services – all are still marked as Prohibited but now there is direction to the PA Department of Education guidance at education.pa.gov/COVID19
Healthcare and Social Assistance – update to Child Care Services which are Prohibited but now reference Stay at Home Guidance
Leisure and Hospitality – Food Services and Drinking Places – Drinking Places are still Prohibited but reference to takeout and delivery is Permitted
Attached is the updated list of life-sustaining and non-life sustaining businesses as of 2:30 pm on 3-24-20 – NOTE that this list has been modified 3x since original date of publication on Thursday so please make sure you are looking at the most up to date list – https://www.pa.gov/guides/responding-to-covid-19/#ForBusinesses
The updated list is available at: https://www.scribd.com/document/452553026/UPDATED-2-30pm-March-24-2020-Industry-Operation-Guidance
We will continue to track local and national information and report as new news becomes available through our COVID taskforce. If you care to look directly, go to www.governor.pa.gov and www.doh.pa.gov.
Be safe.
