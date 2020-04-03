COVID-19 Key Securities Law Impacts and Considerations
The global spread of COVID-19 has impacted all aspects of business and raises significant securities law questions for public life sciences companies. In this video, Fenwick partners Rob Freedman and Amanda Rose discuss the securities law considerations that should be top of mind.
Topics covered include:
- SEC Updates
- Governance Considerations
- IR/PR Considerations
- Periodic Reporting Considerations
- Financing Considerations
