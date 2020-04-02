Kane Russell Coleman Logan is here to help our clients address the many complex legal issues created by the coronavirus crisis. The COVID-19 situation presents a rapidly changing set of circumstances to which every business must adapt frequently as the situation continues to evolve. The attorneys of our firm stand prepared with information advice and counsel in every area of the law that impacts your business and industry. Our attorneys have begun the tremendous task of assessing and analyzing the most likely scenarios we know many clients will face and we are already working with clients to address urgent legal needs.

Below are links to articles authored by KRCL attorneys with vital information to help you address issues you may have already encountered. Check back regularly as we will continue to expand the information and resources available here.

Executive Order GA14 – Summary for Construction Services
April 1, 2020, David Fisk

CARES Act: Three Key Considerations When Applying for the Paycheck Protection Program
March 31, 2020,

Construction Industry Alert – Summary of the Dallas County Amended Shelter-in-Place Order
March 30, 2020,

Latest DOL FFCRA Guidance Critical for Employer Strategies
March 30, 2020,

Coronavirus FAQ #3 for Employers – The CARES Act
March 30, 2020,

Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES)
March 27, 2020,

DOL Posts Model Notice for Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA)
UPDATED March 26, 2020,

Update on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act
March 25, 2020,

LOCKDOWN UPDATE: Energy Industry Exempted from Harris and Galveston County Stay-at-Home Orders
March 24, 2020,

LOCKDOWN: "Essential" Oil & Gas Work During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Orders
March 23, 2020,

COVID–19: Contract Defaults and Insurance for Lost Income
March 23, 2020,

COVID-19 and the Increased Attention on Force Majeure Clauses
March 23, 2020,

Families First Coronavirus Response Act
March 19, 2020,

Coronavirus FAQ #2 for Employers – Now What?
March 13, 2020, Andrea (AJ) Johnson

Coronavirus FAQ #1 for Employers – Compensation
March 11, 2020, ,Andrea (AJ) Johnson

A message about COVID-19 from KRCL
March 16, 2020,Karen A. Cox

