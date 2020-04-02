Given the outbreak and continued transmission and spread of COVID-19, the United States and Mexico will suspend normal border crossing operations and processes for those who are not engaged in essential travel.
This restriction to entry will not interrupt legitimate trade between both countries or disrupt supply chains that need to reach both sides of the border.
Essential travel includes, but is not limited to:
- U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents;
- For medical purposes;
- To attend to educational institutions;
- To work in the United States;
- Individuals travelling for emergency and health responses;
- Individuals who engage in cross-border trade;
- Individuals travelling in official government or diplomatic travel;
- Members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families; and
- Individuals travelling in military-related operations.
All individuals who wish to enter the United States through land for tourism purposes will be restricted.
This restriction will remain in effect as of March 20, 2020 and until April 20, 2020, but could be extended or rescinded prior to this date based on the circumstances that surround the emergency. Note that such restriction does NOT apply to those who enter the United States by air, freight rail, or sea travel.
In light of the above, it may be helpful for employees attempting to enter the United States for work purposes to carry a letter from their employer explaining the need for travel, to mitigate any misunderstanding or inconvenience.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.