9 February 2026

Michigan Federal Court Rejects Trump Administration Efforts To Quash Michigan State Action On Climate

ArentFox Schiff

Trump Administration efforts to quash state-driven climate action were recently dealt a setback when a Michigan federal court rejected a federal effort to quash state claims focused on the fossil fuel industry.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Hee Soo Jung and J. Michael Showalter
Hee Soo Jung
J. Michael Showalter
