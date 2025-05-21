Episode 5: Covering Your Assets: Shifting Risk Through Indemnity (Podcast)

This episode welcomes Bill Pugh, who has handled oilfield indemnities for many decades. The discussion covers the basics of indemnities, the knock-for-knock structure often used in oil and gas, and how multi-party indemnities can quickly become as complex as a game of 4-D chess. Matt and April run through it all with Bill as well as providing a legal update on the latest cases.
Liskow is a full-service law firm focused on the energy sector. With offices strategically located across the Gulf Coast, and now New York, the firm serves all aspects of energy law.
