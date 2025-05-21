Episode 5: Covering Your Assets: Shifting Risk Through Indemnity (Podcast)

This episode welcomes Bill Pugh, who has handled oilfield indemnities for many decades. The discussion covers the basics of indemnities...

Liskow is a full-service law firm providing regulatory advice, transactional counsel, and handling high-stakes litigation for regional and national companies. Liskow lawyers are strategically located across the gulf coast region and serve clients in the energy, environmental, and maritime sectors, as well as local and regional businesses in virtually all industries.

This episode welcomes Bill Pugh, who has handled oilfield indemnities for many decades. The discussion covers the basics of indemnities, the knock-for-knock structure often used in oil and gas, and how multi-party indemnities can quickly become as complex as a game of 4-D chess. Matt and April run through it all with Bill as well as providing a legal update on the latest cases.

