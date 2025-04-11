ARTICLE
11 April 2025

Plaquemine Parish Awarded $740 Million In Landmark Case

United States Energy and Natural Resources
Jessica L. Duggan

Jurors found that energy giant Texaco, acquired by Chevron in 2001, had for decades violated Louisiana regulations governing coastal resources by failing to restore wetlands impacted by dredging canals, drilling wells, and billions of gallons of wastewater dumped into the marsh.

The jury awarded $575 million to compensate for land loss, $161 million to compensate for contamination, and $8 million for abandoned equipment.

The case will signal how juries will respond in the 40 other landmark lawsuits that were brought to hold oil and gas companies liable for Louisiana's coastal land loss.

Jurors found that energy giant Texaco, acquired by Chevron in 2001, had for decades violated Louisiana regulations governing coastal resources by failing to restore wetlands impacted by dredging canals, drilling wells and billions of gallons of wastewater dumped into the marsh. The jury awarded $575 million to compensate for land loss, $161 million to compensate for contamination and $8 million for abandoned equipment.

