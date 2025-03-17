ARTICLE
17 March 2025

Energy Market Trends

BI
United States Pennsylvania Energy and Natural Resources
Pennsylvania is in the envious position of having one of the most diverse energy portfolios in the United States. As the competitive markets come face to face with political trends, the Commonwealth will certainly be part of the conversation.

Wind and solar energy generated more electricity in the U.S. than coal for the first time last year, according to analysis from clean-energy think tank Ember. The two renewable energy sources accounted for 17% of the country's power mix while coal fell to a low of 15%, it said.

ember-energy.org/...

