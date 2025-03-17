Energy Market Trends

Pennsylvania is in the envious position of having one of the most diverse energy portfolios in the United States. As the competitive markets come face to face with political trends, the Commonwealth will certainly be part of the conversation.

Wind and solar energy generated more electricity in the U.S. than coal for the first time last year, according to analysis from clean-energy think tank Ember. The two renewable energy sources accounted for 17% of the country's power mix while coal fell to a low of 15%, it said. ember-energy.org/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.