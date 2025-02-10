Pick Six: Secretary Burgum's First Wave Of Orders Signals Change At The Department Of The Interior

On February 3, 2025, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum signed six Secretary's Orders (SOs) that will shape the U.S. Department of the Interior's approach to energy and natural resource policy for the foreseeable future. The SOs broadly correspond to the energy-related Executive Orders (EOs) and Presidential Memoranda signed by President Trump shortly after inauguration.

The SOs provide guidance to departmental employees regarding policy priorities, but, like the EOs, they generally reserve final decisions on particular matters for a later date. Of note are the very aggressive timelines in the SOs: many call for reviews of certain subjects within 15 days of the order's issuance.

Below, we summarize key components of specific SOs:

Secretary's Order No. 3417: Addressing the National Energy Emergency . This SO recognizes that President Trump declared a National Energy Emergency in EO 14156 and directs a 15-day review for identification of "emergency" and "other" authorities available to (1) "facilitate the identification, permitting, leasing, development, production, transportation, refining, distribution, exporting, and generation of domestic energy resources and critical minerals" and (2) "expedite ... all authorized and appropriate infrastructure, energy, environmental, and natural resources projects ... [for] the supplying, refining, transporting, and exporting of energy."



Unlike the corresponding EO, the SO does not define "energy" or "energy resources." Nor does it expressly exclude wind and solar energy (as the EO did).

Building from President Trump's revocation of 12 climate and energy-related EOs issued by President Biden, SO 3418 first requires the department to undertake a review to identify "any actions taken to implement" those EOs and to "terminate" those actions, including by "terminating any contract or agreement on behalf of entities or programs abolished in the revoked EOs."



Second, the SO directs the department to specify "steps that, as appropriate, will ... suspend, revise, or rescind" dozens of specific actions taken by the department during the Biden administration. These actions include high-profile rulemakings like the Bureau of Land Management's Fluid Minerals and Landscape Health Rules, a variety of M-Opinions issued by the department's Solicitor, the governing Five-Year Offshore Oil and Gas Leasing Program, and numerous pieces of sub-regulatory guidance, among many other departmental actions.



Third, the SO requires review of "processes, policies, and programs for issuing grants, loans, contracts, or any other financial disbursements of all appropriated funds from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act."



Finally, the SO establishes over a dozen miscellaneous reviews attendant to particular policy goals, including review of all lands withdrawn under, e.g., the Antiquities Act or the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, and review of all critical habitat designations promulgated by the Fish and Wildlife Service under the Endangered Species Act.

* * *

Taken together, the SOs set an ambitious schedule for departmental officials to begin implementing President Trump's executive orders, requiring a suite of agency-wide reviews and action plans in only a matter of days. The coming months and years at the department are likely to be shaped in meaningful part by those reviews, which will in turn depend on the significant exercise of discretion by department leadership. The SOs will present department decisionmakers with a host of complex legal and policy questions that, most likely, will be addressed in litigation and ultimately decided by the courts. Stakeholders with interests potentially affected by these SOs should follow developments closely, as they will unfold quickly over the next several weeks. Questions may be directed to the authors or other members of the Energy and Energy Transition cross-practice group at Arnold & Porter.

