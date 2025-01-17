Texas Oil's Future: Between Biden's Ban And Trump's Promises

With just days remaining in office, President Joe Biden has cast uncertainty over President-Elect Donald Trump's campaign promises of U.S. energy dominance. On Jan. 6, 2025, President Biden announced an executive action to permanently ban future offshore oil and gas development across 625 million acres of U.S. coastline, citing "irreversible damage" to coastal communities and assertions that such development is unnecessary to meet the nation's energy needs.1

President Biden's ban invokes the broad authority granted to presidents under Section 12(a) of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, which allows for the withdrawal of federal waters from oil and gas leasing.2 The ban will effectively block oil companies from leasing waters for new drilling along the entire East Coast and the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, as well as the coasts of Washington, Oregon and California, and parts of Alaska's Northern Bering Sea.3

In response, President-Elect Trump has pledged to reverse the ban on his first day in office, calling it "ridiculous." However, reversing the ban may prove challenging. Though the law empowers presidents to withdraw federal waters, it does not explicitly authorize the revocation of such actions.4 Consequently, President-Elect Trump may need to rely on Congress to overturn President Biden's ban.

Texas Republicans, echoing Trump's sentiments, have voiced strong opposition to President Biden's move.5 Should Texas be concerned?

Though the ban is presented as a comprehensive measure to protect coastal regions, its impact is expected to be largely symbolic. Historically, the areas affected by President Biden's ban have seen little to no oil and gas production.6 Meanwhile, the ban notably leaves the Western and Central Gulf of Mexico untouched. These portions of the Gulf of Mexico, bordering Texas and Louisiana, remain prime locations for oil and gas production. Consequently, the impact on the U.S. oil supply and economy is expected to be minimal.

For Texas, a leader in the oil and gas sector, the exclusion of the Western and Central Gulf of Mexico from Biden's ban is significant. Even if Biden's ban is to remain in effect, Texas' energy sector is poised to continue its role as a key contributor in the global oil and gas market.

