The 2024 North American Battery Show: Right Time, Right Place, And Right Speaker

The annual Battery Show and Electric Vehicle (EV) Technology Expo has become a must-attend event for the electric mobility industry. Now in its 14th year, the conference is billed as "North America's largest advanced battery event," hosting more than 19,000 attendees and over 1,150 exhibitors.

On October 9, our Electric Mobility Practice Leader, Antonio Rivera, was invited back to share with the audience the latest on US trade and tariff policies from Washington, DC. His presentation, titled "Untangling EV Import Tariffs - Supply Risks and Revenue Opportunities," included a deep dive into US "special" tariffs applied to imports, particularly US "China" tariffs imposed on a wide range of inputs used in the manufacture of EVs and battery assemblies.

From the chief financial officer to the chief engineer, these double-digit tariffs have posed a revenue challenge. They have also complicated investment decisions and longer-term procurement strategies.

The audience made the most of the opportunity to hear from Tony and stayed long after the formal presentation to engage him with specific concerns, including what the industry might expect from a Trump 2.0 or Harris 1.0 Administration. Many invited Tony to their exhibit booths on the convention floor, describing their supply chain strategies and original equipment manufacturer customer retention priorities.

In many of these conversations, Tony's presentation went deep, reflecting his career that began as a senior attorney with US Customs and Border Protection. In Detroit, Michigan, this year, Tony brought that expertise to his presentation, explaining not only the mechanics of the tariff rates but also the all-important regulatory trade terms such as "substantial transformation" and "country of origin."

At ArentFox Schiff, we call this the "Tangle of US Trade Rules."

