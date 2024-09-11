infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

What will be the US government's stance on exporting LNG abroad?

Representative Lizzy Fletcher remains optimistic, even though the current administration has yet to release an official response.

Transcript:

At the end of the day, I think what we'll see is that they will reach their determination as Democratic and Republican administrations have before, that it is in our national interest, that it's in our economic interest and our national security interest to export LNG. And I just hope they'll reach that decision soon because I think the real concern is the uncertainty it creates both in the markets for our allies and others, and affects these sort of long-term projects, long-term contracts. That said, I think it's an opportunity to sort of make sure we're getting it right, and I think that we can, but I know the response I have gotten from the administration. We had Secretary Granholm before the Energy and Commerce Committee just a couple months ago, and I asked her when we could expect an answer and she said by the end of the year or the very beginning of next year. So, I think that the decision is imminent and I'm very optimistic that they'll reach the conclusion that others have before.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.