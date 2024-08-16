Biden Treasury No. 2 Indicates Desire For Energy Permitting Reform
US Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo signalled a desire for the Biden Administration to pursue permitting reform for new green energy projects in an interview with Robinson Meyer on Heatmap's "Shift Key" podcast.
Adeyemo stopped short of endorsing any specific changes, but
expressed support for streamlining the NEPA approval process and
beefing up agency staffing to reduce administrative response times
and delays. Adeyemo is a figure to watch should Kamala Harris win
November's presidential election, with Axios reporting that he
is on the shortlist for head of Treasury.
Perhaps no official has been more central to setting
up those tax credits than Wally Adeyemo, the deputy secretary of
the U.S. Treasury Department. He is also the Treasury's No. 2
official and chief operating officer. Adeyemo has led the
agency's effort to implement the climate law, overseeing a
group of tax lawyers and political appointees who are critical to
the legislation's ultimate success. He joins Shift Key this
week to help us kick off our second season and talk about how the
effort to implement the climate law is going, what could stand in
its way, and why he wants some kind of permitting
reform.
