Deploying AI With More Confidence + Less Legal Risk (Video)

Organizations everywhere appear “all in” on AI, despite having to contend with a growing set of laws and worker demands targeting its use. Our AI Resource Hub offers organizations comprehensive ways to manage the mix of federal, state and local regulations, growing AI governance necessities, bias in usage, and issues around privacy and cybersecurity — all while maximizing their innovation interests and defensible decision-making protections.

Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,100+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.

Fall 2026 | PDF Version

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Organizations everywhere appear “all in” on AI, despite having to contend with a growing set of laws and worker demands targeting its use. Our AI Resource Hub offers organizations comprehensive ways to manage the mix of federal, state and local regulations, growing AI governance necessities, bias in usage, and issues around privacy and cybersecurity — all while maximizing their innovation interests and defensible decision-making protections.

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