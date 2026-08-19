ARTICLE
19 August 2026

"Breaches Will Occur. Preparedness Helps You Contain Them": Five Eyes Releases Statement On AI And Cyber Risk

KG
K&L Gates LLP

Contributor

K&L Gates LLP logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices worldwide, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, energy, and more.
Explore Firm Details
The Five Eyes intelligence alliance has issued an urgent warning that AI is fundamentally transforming the cyber threat landscape, with increasingly capable models enabling both rapid vulnerability detection and exploitation by malicious actors. Business leaders are being called upon to treat cyber resilience as a core strategic priority, with recommendations spanning attack surface reduction, accelerated patching, legacy system remediation, strengthened access controls, and incident preparedness. With the
United States Technology
Cameron Abbott,Daniel Knight,Emre Cakmakcioglu
+1 Authors
Cameron Abbott’s articles from K&L Gates LLP are most popular:
  • within Technology topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • with readers working within the Media & Information, Metals & Mining and Securities & Investment industries

Western intelligence alliance Five Eyes has issued a strong warning to business leaders: AI-driven transformation of cyber risk is already here, and the time to act is now.

The alliance, comprising of domestic cyber security agencies from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, published a joint statement calling on boards and executives to treat cyber resilience as a core business priority rather than a technical consideration.

The shift in the threat landscape is attributed to increasingly capable AI models, which can rapidly detect vulnerabilities in cyber security infrastructure. While this benefits defenders, it equally enables malicious actors to exploit those vulnerabilities and simultaneously lowers the technical barrier to entry.

Five Eyes recommends the following while noting that these are urgent, but not novel priorities:

  1. Reduce your attack surface: Limit unnecessary system access and external connectivity.
  2. Accelerate patching processes: AI is shortening the time between vulnerability discovery and exploitation.
  3. Address legacy systems: Unsupported systems are easy targets.
  4. Review and strengthen identity and access controls: Limit who can access critical systems. Enforce strong authentication and regularly review permissions.
  5. Prepare for incidents before they happen: Test response plans, train and prepare teams, and assume breaches will occur.

For organisations, the Five Eyes statement is a timely reminder to review cyber resilience and ensure protection. Controls need to be appropriately tested, response plans need to be up-to-date and cyber security needs to be incorporated into core business strategy. And as the timeline being measured in months rather than years, there is little room for delay, and significant risk in waiting.

You can read the full report here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Cameron Abbott
Cameron Abbott
Photo of Daniel Knight
Daniel Knight
Photo of Rob Pulham
Rob Pulham
Photo of Emre Cakmakcioglu
Emre Cakmakcioglu
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More