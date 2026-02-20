ARTICLE
20 February 2026

In The News: Joanna Forster On Surveillance Pricing And AI Chatbots

Joanna Forster shares essential insights on emerging state and federal regulations in artificial intelligence and consumer protection with reporters from Forbes and Bloomberg Law.
Joanna Forster shares essential insights on emerging state and federal regulations in artificial intelligence and consumer protection with reporters from Forbes and Bloomberg Law. In Algorithmic And Surveillance Pricing Pushes Retail Into Legal Minefield, Joanna discusses the legal risks associated with AI-driven pricing practices in light of the California AG's recent investigative sweep into surveillance pricing, and the increased scrutiny from state attorneys general. In Chatbot Developers Brace for Impending Wave of State Regulation, she shares insights on the growing wave of AG enforcement targeting chatbot regulation and youth protection issues. Her commentary highlights the evolving role of AGs in shaping fair and responsible technology practices nationwide.

