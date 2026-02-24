Ankura CTIX FLASH Update – February 13, 2026

Malware Activity

A Closer Look at New Ransomware and Botnet Attacks

Cybersecurity experts have identified a new type of ransomware called Reynolds that cleverly avoids detection by embedding a vulnerable driver inside its code. This driver disables security programs like Avast and Symantec, making it easier for attackers to operate unnoticed. The technique, known as Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD), is made even more dangerous because the driver has a known flaw that allows the attackers to shut down security defenses completely. This method, combined with other malicious activities like stealing data and hacking networks, highlights how cybercriminals are becoming more organized and sophisticated. Meanwhile, a Linux-based botnet named SSHStalker has been found using simple but effective methods to spread, such as brute-force SSH attacks and old security flaws. It communicates through IRC channels, controls infected devices, and has the potential to launch large-scale attacks like Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS), although such activities haven't been seen yet. Experts recommend vigilance, including monitoring unusual activity and tightening server security, to defend against these evolving threats. CTIX analysts will continue to report on the latest malware strains and attack methodologies.

Threat Actor Activity

State-Sponsored Hackers Utilizing AI to Enhance Cyber Attacks

Researchers recently released a report highlighting that nation-state hackers from China, North Korea, and Iran are leveraging Google's Gemini AI tool to enhance their cyberattacks, refine malware, and conduct target reconnaissance. Google's Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) reports that these groups use Gemini for coding tasks, gathering intelligence on potential targets, and automating reconnaissance processes. The researchers also emphasized how the Chinese groups have utilized Gemini to compile information on inpiduals in Pakistan and analyze separatist organizations, while Iranian group APT42 uses it to craft phishing personas and translate emails for better engagement. North Korean hackers on the other hand focus on the defense sector, using Gemini to profile targets and gather intelligence. Gemini enables these advanced persistent threat (APT) groups to bypass manual labor in profiling and targeting, accelerating their activities. Chinese groups employ Gemini for analyzing vulnerabilities and testing bypass techniques against U.S.-based targets. Additionally, GTIG notes that HONESTCUE malware samples integrate Gemini's API for functionality generation, indicating a sophisticated approach to obfuscation and evasion. While GTIG has not linked HONESTCUE to specific threat clusters, they suspect a small group or singular actor is involved, evidenced by iterative sample changes and testing against antivirus systems. CTIX Analysts will continue to provide relevant findings related to the use of AI by Threat Actors and improvements to their attack capabilities.

Vulnerabilities

Apple Patches dyld Zero-Day Exploited in Sophisticated Targeted Attacks Across Ecosystem

Apple has released a coordinated set of security updates to address an actively exploited zero-day vulnerability affecting dyld, the Dynamic Link Editor foundational to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and visionOS. The flaw, tracked as CVE-2026-20700, is characterized as a memory corruption issue enabling arbitrary code execution, and could allow attackers with memory write capability to compromise vulnerable devices. Apple acknowledged reports that the vulnerability was leveraged in "extremely sophisticated" attacks targeting specific inpiduals on versions of iOS prior to iOS 26, and noted that two (2) previously remediated flaws from December 2025 (CVE-2025-14174, an out-of-bounds memory access in ANGLE's Metal renderer, and CVE-2025-43529, a WebKit use-after-free vulnerability triggered by malicious web content) were exploited in the same incidents, indicating the possible use of a vulnerability chain. The zero-day was discovered and reported by Google's Threat Analysis Group, though technical details surrounding exploitation have not been disclosed. Patches have been released for a wide range of devices, including iPhone 11 and later, multiple iPad models, Macs running macOS Tahoe, Apple TV, Apple Watch Series 6 and newer, and Apple Vision Pro, with additional updates provided for older operating systems and Safari. CTIX analysts strongly urge users to install the latest updates to reduce exposure. The disclosure represents Apple's first in-the-wild zero-day addressed in 2026 and underscores the continued targeting of Apple platforms by advanced threat actors conducting precision surveillance or intrusion campaigns.

