JONES DAY TALKS®: Perspectives And Pathways: Becoming A Lawyer And Building Your Professional Brand

The demand for data centers driven by AI and cloud migration have strained the energy infrastructure.

As power consumption exceeds availability, the legal and business challenges of securing power, building out infrastructure and allocating risk have become key issues for the industry.

In this episode of the "Real Assets Roundup," Jones Day partners Brian Sedlak, Paul Jones, Jeff Schlegel and Melissa Vandewater discuss the energy and utility issues facing the data center industry and where future solutions may be found.

