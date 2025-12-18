ARTICLE
18 December 2025

NY Law Requires Disclosure Of ​"Synthetic Performers" In Ads

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore Firm Details
Last week, New York's Governor signed a first-of-its kind law that will require companies to conspicuously disclose when their ads include any ​"synthetic performer," a term that generally refers...
United States New York Technology
Gonzalo E. Mon
Gonzalo E. Mon’s articles from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Metals & Mining and Retail & Leisure industries

Last week, New York's Governor signed a first-of-its kind law that will require companies to conspicuously disclose when their ads include any "synthetic performer," a term that generally refers to an asset that was created using AI or other software and is intended to emulate an actual human.

Although the law applies to ads for most products and services, it does not apply to ads or promotional materials for expressive works—such as movies, TV programs, streaming content, or video games—provided that the use of a synthetic performer is consistent with its use in the expressive work. The law also includes exceptions for audio ads and instances in which the use of AI "solely involves the language translation of a human performer."

Brands will want to work with their agencies to understand when ads include synthetic performers so that they can add the necessary disclosures to their ads. A violation of the law may result in a civil penalty of $1,000 for a first violation and $5,000 for any subsequent violation.

The law takes effect 180 days.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Gonzalo E. Mon
Gonzalo E. Mon
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More