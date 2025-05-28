Is Your ERP Software Project Doomed? Red Flags To Watch For! (Video)

Vendors often minimize an ERP implementation's complexity, cost, and length.

Their goal is to sell software, not set a customer's expectations.

But are they contributing to ERP failure? Is the customer to blame for believing them?

Understanding your business requirements and how you want your ERP software to address those requirements is critical to success.

Without understanding your present state, your future state and the requirements that are critical to getting there, you won't have the ability to properly address functionality gaps in the software.

One common theme in the lawsuits we litigate is a failure to devote adequate resources to the project.

This cuts both ways. The customer doesn't understand the types of resources it will need to devote to the project to make it successful and the vendor will fail to utilize the team it promised.

It will dedicate its resources to other high-value projects and provide you with the D team.

It will use your project as a training ground for inexperienced consultants.

It will offshore resources.

Unfortunately, this is sometimes because the vendor will create unrealistic expectations. Vendors will often misrepresent the complexity and cost of a Project.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.