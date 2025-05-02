ARTICLE
2 May 2025

Farr Featured In Microsoft Research's Podcast On AI's Revolution In Health Care

MP
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP

Contributor

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP logo
Manatt is a multidisciplinary, integrated national professional services firm known for quality and an extraordinary commitment to clients. We are keenly focused on specific industry sectors, providing legal and consulting capabilities at the very highest levels to achieve our clients’ business objectives.
Explore Firm Details
Manatt Health Managing Director Christina Farr was featured in Microsoft Research's podcast, "The AI Revolution in Medicine, Revisited: Empowering patients and healthcare consumers...
United States Technology
Christina Farr

Manatt Health Managing Director Christina Farr was featured in Microsoft Research's podcast, "The AI Revolution in Medicine, Revisited: Empowering patients and healthcare consumers in the age of generative AI," where she discussed how artificial intelligence is reshaping health care in terms of patient empowerment, the evolution of digital health-startup ecosystems, and consumer trends, including the rise of cash-pay health care.

Learn more and listen to the full episode here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Christina Farr
Christina Farr
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More