Farr Featured In Microsoft Research's Podcast On AI's Revolution In Health Care

Manatt Health Managing Director Christina Farr was featured in Microsoft Research's podcast, "The AI Revolution in Medicine, Revisited: Empowering patients and healthcare consumers in the age of generative AI," where she discussed how artificial intelligence is reshaping health care in terms of patient empowerment, the evolution of digital health-startup ecosystems, and consumer trends, including the rise of cash-pay health care.

Learn more and listen to the full episode here.

