28 April 2025

The Impact Exchange: Rescue Me! A Typical Day Saving Failed Technology Implementations With Mirinda Lowe (Podcast)

Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Join John Frehse in this episode of The Impact Exchange as he chats with Mirinda Lowe. Mirinda emphasizes the importance of treating technology implementations as business transformations...
John Frehse and Mirinda Lowe

Why do technology projects often miss the mark?

Join John Frehse in this episode of The Impact Exchange as he chats with Mirinda Lowe. Mirinda emphasizes the importance of treating technology implementations as business transformations to ensure success. Key elements for a successful technology rollout include:

  • A compelling reason for the initiative
  • Clearly defined roles
  • A strategic roll-out plan that considers organizational impacts

